Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Mi A3 Lite

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
  • 51% higher pixel density (432 vs 286 PPI)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (486 against 347 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6 Pro
vs
Mi A3 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.84 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 286 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% 80.3%
Display features - - DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 25.2 ms -
Contrast 908:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6 Pro +40%
486 nits
Mi A3 Lite
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 173.8 gramm (6.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6 Pro
79.79%
Mi A3 Lite +1%
80.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6 Pro
72050
Mi A3 Lite +80%
129399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6 Pro
n/a
Mi A3 Lite
166728
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 12.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6 Pro
15:57 hr
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6 Pro
12:42 hr
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6 Pro
24:09 hr
Mi A3 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6 Pro
81.1 dB
Mi A3 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2018 July 2019
Release date June 2018 August 2019
Launch price ~ 148 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.964 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.78 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite is definitely a better buy.

