Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Poco X2

Ксиаоми Редми 6 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X2
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Xiaomi Poco X2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 27W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6 Pro
vs
Poco X2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% 84.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 25.2 ms -
Contrast 908:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6 Pro
486 nits
Poco X2 +2%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6 Pro
79.79%
Poco X2 +6%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6 Pro
n/a
Poco X2
1695
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6 Pro
72050
Poco X2 +215%
226913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6 Pro
n/a
Poco X2
277556
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 12.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6 Pro
15:57 hr
Poco X2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6 Pro
12:42 hr
Poco X2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6 Pro
24:09 hr
Poco X2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6 Pro
81.1 dB
Poco X2
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2018 February 2020
Release date June 2018 February 2020
Launch price ~ 148 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.964 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.78 W/kg 0.62 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

