Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.