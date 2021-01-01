Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (621 against 356 nits)
- 45% higher pixel density (427 vs 295 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|76.12%
|RGB color space
|94.3%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|31 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|704:1
|1529:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
814
Honor 9 Lite +13%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3585
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
74599
74854
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|7 GB
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1936
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2018
|December 2017
|Release date
|June 2018
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 9 Lite. It has a better display, design, and sound.
