Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.