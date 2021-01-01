Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.