Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6 vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 6
Xiaomi Redmi 6
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 34% higher pixel density (396 vs 295 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.48% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (422 against 363 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31 ms 27 ms
Contrast 704:1 565:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
363 nits
Honor 9X Lite +16%
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6
72.92%
Honor 9X Lite +16%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6
n/a
Honor 9X Lite
168426

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9.1
OS size 7 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6
78.4 dB
Honor 9X Lite +2%
79.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2018 April 2020
Release date June 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7
4. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
5. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy A11
6. Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs Huawei Honor 9X
9. Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
10. Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs Huawei Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish