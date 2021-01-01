Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6 vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Has a 0.94 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.48% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 72.92% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 704:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
361 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 6
72.92%
P40 Lite E +13%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6
n/a
P40 Lite E
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6
n/a
P40 Lite E
169152

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6
76.6 dB
P40 Lite E
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 March 2020
Release date June 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite E is definitely a better buy.

