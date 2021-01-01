Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.