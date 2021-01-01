Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6 vs Meizu MX6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Meizu MX6

Xiaomi Redmi 6
Meizu MX6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
  • Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (603 against 356 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Meizu MX6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 72.43%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 704:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
356 nits
Meizu MX6 +69%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6 +1%
72.92%
Meizu MX6
72.43%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Meizu MX6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek MT6797
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 10 (2 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 12 nanometers 20 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 650 MHz 780 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6
814
Meizu MX6 +95%
1588
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6 +20%
3585
Meizu MX6
2990
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6
74599
Meizu MX6 +21%
90634
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 11 Flyme UI
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power - 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6
n/a
Meizu MX6
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6
n/a
Meizu MX6
9:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6
n/a
Meizu MX6
17:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27.53 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6 +8%
77.6 dB
Meizu MX6
72 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2018 July 2016
Release date June 2018 September 2016
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Meizu MX6. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
