Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Meizu Pro 6 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
- Weighs 12 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
- 75% higher pixel density (515 vs 295 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 24W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (442 against 356 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|74.71%
|RGB color space
|94.3%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|31 ms
|-
|Contrast
|704:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T880 MP12
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
814
Pro 6 Plus +78%
1447
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3585
Pro 6 Plus +14%
4100
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
74599
Pro 6 Plus +49%
111384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|Flyme 7.3
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
16:06 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1936
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2018
|November 2016
|Release date
|June 2018
|December 2016
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Pro 6 Plus is definitely a better buy.
