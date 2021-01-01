Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6 vs Pro 6 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 12 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
  • 75% higher pixel density (515 vs 295 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (442 against 356 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Pro 6 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.45 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 74.71%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 704:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
356 nits
Pro 6 Plus +24%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6
72.92%
Pro 6 Plus +2%
74.71%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Meizu Pro 6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T880 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~249 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6
814
Pro 6 Plus +78%
1447
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6
3585
Pro 6 Plus +14%
4100
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6
74599
Pro 6 Plus +49%
111384
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6
ROM MIUI 11 Flyme 7.3
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6
n/a
Pro 6 Plus
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6
n/a
Pro 6 Plus
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6
n/a
Pro 6 Plus
16:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 9
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6 +11%
77.6 dB
Pro 6 Plus
70 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2018 November 2016
Release date June 2018 December 2016
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Pro 6 Plus is definitely a better buy.

