Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3000 mAh
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (494 against 356 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.28% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Oppo A3s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 81.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 704:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
356 nits
Oppo A3s +39%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6
72.92%
Oppo A3s +11%
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Oppo A3s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6 +9%
814
Oppo A3s
749
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6 +9%
3585
Oppo A3s
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6 +18%
74599
Oppo A3s
63048
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 11 ColorOS 5.1
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4230 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:05 hr 3:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6
77.6 dB
Oppo A3s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 July 2018
Release date June 2018 August 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A3s. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6.

