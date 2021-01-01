Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.