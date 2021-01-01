Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6 vs Realme C3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (474 against 356 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.78% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Realme C3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 704:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
356 nits
Realme C3 +33%
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6
72.92%
Realme C3 +13%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6
n/a
Realme C3
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6
n/a
Realme C3
1239
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6
74599
Realme C3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6
n/a
Realme C3
173754
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 11 realme UI 1.0
OS size 7 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6
77.6 dB
Realme C3
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 February 2020
Release date June 2018 February 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C3 is definitely a better buy.

