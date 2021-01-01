Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.