Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (467 against 356 nits)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.06% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% 96.2%
PWM Not detected 349 Hz
Response time 31 ms 32.6 ms
Contrast 704:1 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
356 nits
Galaxy A20e +31%
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6
72.92%
Galaxy A20e +11%
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6
74599
Galaxy A20e +15%
85601
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6
n/a
Galaxy A20e
114737
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 2.0
OS size 7 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6
77.6 dB
Galaxy A20e +5%
81.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2018 April 2019
Release date June 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20e is definitely a better buy.

