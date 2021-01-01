Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6 vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy A31

Ксиаоми Редми 6
VS
Самсунг Галакси А31
Xiaomi Redmi 6
Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.95 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (626 against 356 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (411 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.98% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.45 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% 96.8%
PWM Not detected 238 Hz
Response time 31 ms 8 ms
Contrast 704:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
356 nits
Galaxy A31 +76%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6
72.92%
Galaxy A31 +16%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6
n/a
Galaxy A31
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6
74599
Galaxy A31 +48%
110528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6
n/a
Galaxy A31
143440
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 3.1
OS size 7 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6
n/a
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6
n/a
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6
n/a
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6
77.6 dB
Galaxy A31 +1%
78.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2018 March 2020
Release date June 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
5. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
6. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A30
7. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
10. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish