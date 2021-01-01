Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy M11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 268 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- Weighs 51 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.95 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (405 against 361 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 8.68% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|72.92%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|94.3%
|93.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|31 ms
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|704:1
|827:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|7 GB
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|2:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|115°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1936
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M11 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1