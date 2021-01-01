Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6 vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Mi A1

Ксиаоми Редми 6
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А1
Xiaomi Redmi 6
Xiaomi Mi A1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (548 against 356 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 6
50
Mi A1
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 6
26
Mi A1
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 6
52
Mi A1
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 6
43
Mi A1
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 6
51
Mi A1
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 6
43
Mi A1
46

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 71.02%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% 98%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31 ms 40.2 ms
Contrast 704:1 1359:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
356 nits
Mi A1 +54%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6 +3%
72.92%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6
814
Mi A1 +6%
866
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6
3585
Mi A1 +17%
4200
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6 +9%
74599
Mi A1
68326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6
n/a
Mi A1
98333
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 11 Android One
OS size 7 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6
n/a
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6
n/a
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6
n/a
Mi A1
20:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 35.96 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6
77.6 dB
Mi A1 +11%
86.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2018 September 2017
Release date June 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi A1. It has a better display, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8T or Redmi 6
2. Galaxy A31 or Redmi 6
3. Redmi Note 8 or Redmi 6
4. Redmi 8 or Redmi 6
5. Redmi Note 9 or Redmi 6
6. Galaxy A30 or Mi A1
7. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mi A1
8. Redmi Note 8 or Mi A1
9. Redmi Note 9 or Mi A1
10. Mi A2 Lite or Mi A1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish