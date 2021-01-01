Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6 vs Redmi 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Weighs 35 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 105K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% higher pixel density (405 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (478 against 365 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.58% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Redmi 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 704:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6
365 nits
Redmi 10 +31%
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6
72.92%
Redmi 10 +15%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Xiaomi Redmi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6
n/a
Redmi 10
365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6
n/a
Redmi 10
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 6
105561
Redmi 10 +87%
197760
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 26 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6
n/a
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6
n/a
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6
n/a
Redmi 10
46:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6
77.6 dB
Redmi 10
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 August 2021
Release date June 2018 August 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 168 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

