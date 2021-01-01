Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.