Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.