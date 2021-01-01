Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 4A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
- Weighs 14.5 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|296 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|69%
|RGB color space
|94.3%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|31 ms
|-
|Contrast
|704:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Gold, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6.0.1
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 10
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3120 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1936
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2018
|November 2016
|Release date
|June 2018
|February 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|0.525 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|1.181 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 6 is definitely a better buy.
