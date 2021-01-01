Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6 vs Redmi 4A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
  • Weighs 14.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6
vs
Redmi 4A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 69%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 704:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6 +3%
356 nits
Redmi 4A
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6 +6%
72.92%
Redmi 4A
69%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Xiaomi Redmi 4A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 308
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6 +34%
814
Redmi 4A
608
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6 +124%
3585
Redmi 4A
1604
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6 +104%
74599
Redmi 4A
36638
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 10
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3120 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6
77.6 dB
Redmi 4A
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 November 2016
Release date June 2018 February 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.525 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.181 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 6 is definitely a better buy.

