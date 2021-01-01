Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.