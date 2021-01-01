Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 4X
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4X
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3000 mAh
- Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (525 against 356 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|70.98%
|RGB color space
|94.3%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|31 ms
|-
|Contrast
|704:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|139.2 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16, 32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1936
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2018
|February 2017
|Release date
|June 2018
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|0.583 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|1.5 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 6 is definitely a better buy.
