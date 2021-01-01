Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (129K versus 57K)
  • Has a 0.76 inch larger screen size
  • 41% higher pixel density (415 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 10.45% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (432 against 396 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% 98%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 39 ms
Contrast 1554:1 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
396 nits
P Smart (2019) +9%
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A
72.92%
P Smart (2019) +14%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A
54776
P Smart (2019) +150%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
57112
P Smart (2019) +127%
129794
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 7 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6A
n/a
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6A
n/a
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6A
n/a
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
P Smart (2019) +12%
87 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2018 December 2018
Release date June 2018 December 2018
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart (2019) is definitely a better buy.

