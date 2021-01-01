Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by MediaTek MT6735 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.