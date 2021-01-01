Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs P8 Lite 2017 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Huawei P8 Lite 2017

Ксиаоми Редми 6А
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8 Лайт 2017
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Huawei P8 Lite 2017

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by MediaTek MT6735 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
  • 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 295 PPI)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (555 against 396 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
P8 Lite 2017

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 69.65%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% 93.7%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1554:1 1474:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
396 nits
P8 Lite 2017 +40%
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A +5%
72.92%
P8 Lite 2017
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Huawei P8 Lite 2017 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek MT6735
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 660 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A
773
P8 Lite 2017 +142%
1868
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +8%
3660
P8 Lite 2017
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A
54776
P8 Lite 2017 +4%
56892
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 7 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
P8 Lite 2017 +7%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2018 January 2017
Release date June 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P8 Lite 2017.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
