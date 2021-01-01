Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Huawei P8 Lite 2017
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by MediaTek MT6735 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
- 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 295 PPI)
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (555 against 396 nits)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
43
42
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|69.65%
|RGB color space
|93.8%
|93.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|29 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|1554:1
|1474:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|MediaTek MT6735
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
773
P8 Lite 2017 +142%
1868
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +8%
3660
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
54776
P8 Lite 2017 +4%
56892
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57112
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|7 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:57 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|January 2017
|Release date
|June 2018
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 86 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.656 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.523 W/kg
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P8 Lite 2017.
