Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Ксиаоми Редми 6А
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by the same chip and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (587 against 398 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (73K versus 59K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.18% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 72.92% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% 96.1%
PWM Not detected 1000 Hz
Response time 29 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1554:1 955:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
398 nits
Y5 (2019) +47%
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 6A
72.92%
Y5 (2019) +7%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
59585
Y5 (2019) +24%
73952

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 7 GB 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.4 dB
Y5 (2019) +4%
80.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 April 2019
Release date June 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y5 (2019). But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A or Xiaomi Redmi 6A
2. Huawei Honor 9 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi 6A
3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 or Xiaomi Redmi 6A
4. Xiaomi Redmi Go or Xiaomi Redmi 6A
5. Huawei P30 Lite or Huawei Y5 (2019)
6. Huawei Honor 8A or Huawei Y5 (2019)
7. Xiaomi Redmi 7A or Huawei Y5 (2019)
8. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Huawei Y5 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish