Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs LG K10 (2017)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the LG K10 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (396 against 343 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the LG K10 (2017)
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
43
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
45
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
42
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|277 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|69.38%
|RGB color space
|93.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|29 ms
|40.8 ms
|Contrast
|1554:1
|1067:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|520 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A +25%
773
617
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +40%
3660
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
54776
K10 (2017) +1%
55232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57112
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|7 GB
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:57 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2018
|January 2017
|Release date
|June 2018
|February 2017
|Launch price
|~ 86 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.656 W/kg
|0.47 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.523 W/kg
|0.937 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is definitely a better buy.
