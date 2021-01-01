Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs K8 (2017) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs LG K8 (2017)

Ксиаоми Редми 6А
VS
Лджи К8 (2017)
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
LG K8 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the LG K8 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6735 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (396 against 347 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.69% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the LG K8 (2017)
  • Fingerprint scanner

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
K8 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 66.23%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected 8929 Hz
Response time 29 ms 28.8 ms
Contrast 1554:1 731:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A +14%
396 nits
K8 (2017)
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A +10%
72.92%
K8 (2017)
66.23%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and LG K8 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek MT6735
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 308
GPU clock 660 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 1.5, 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A +39%
773
K8 (2017)
556
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +154%
3660
K8 (2017)
1441
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A +69%
54776
K8 (2017)
32507
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
57112
K8 (2017)
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 7 GB 7.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 25.44 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
K8 (2017) +10%
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 December 2016
Release date June 2018 March 2017
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg 0.433 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Xiaomi Redmi 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Xiaomi Redmi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
4. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Oppo Realme C3
5. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Oppo A3s
6. LG K8 (2017) or Huawei P8 Lite 2017

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish