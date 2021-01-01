Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs Meizu C9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Meizu C9

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Meizu C9, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (396 against 347 nits)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
Meizu C9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 73.87%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1554:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A +14%
396 nits
Meizu C9
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A
72.92%
Meizu C9 +1%
73.87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Meizu C9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 -
GPU clock 660 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A +11%
773
Meizu C9
697
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +96%
3660
Meizu C9
1869
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A +249%
54776
Meizu C9
15705
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
57112
Meizu C9
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI
OS size 7 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 1:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
Meizu C9
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 December 2018
Release date June 2018 December 2018
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 84 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg 1.162 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Meizu C9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
