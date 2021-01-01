Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs Meizu M5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Meizu M5

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Meizu M5

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Meizu M5, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Meizu M5
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (474 against 396 nits)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
Meizu M5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 69.79%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1554:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
396 nits
Meizu M5 +20%
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A +4%
72.92%
Meizu M5
69.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Meizu M5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A +16%
773
Meizu M5
669
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +32%
3660
Meizu M5
2766
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A +46%
54776
Meizu M5
37550
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
57112
Meizu M5
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 6.3
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6A
n/a
Meizu M5
10:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6A
n/a
Meizu M5
10:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6A
n/a
Meizu M5
15:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 41.44 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
Meizu M5 +5%
82 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 October 2016
Release date June 2018 January 2017
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg 1.16 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is definitely a better buy.

