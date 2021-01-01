Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs M6 Note – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Meizu M6 Note

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Meizu M6 Note

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.3
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 295 PPI)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (442 against 396 nits)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
M6 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 71%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1554:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
396 nits
M6 Note +12%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A +3%
72.92%
M6 Note
71%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Meizu M6 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A
773
M6 Note +16%
898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A
3660
M6 Note +8%
3960
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A
54776
M6 Note +39%
76101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
57112
M6 Note
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.3
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 7
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:57 hr 1:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
M6 Note
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2018 August 2017
Release date June 2018 December 2017
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu M6 Note. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

