Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Meizu M6T, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (442 against 396 nits)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
Meizu M6T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 75.66%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1554:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
396 nits
Meizu M6T +12%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 152.3 mm (6 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A
72.92%
Meizu M6T +4%
75.66%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Meizu M6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A +29%
773
Meizu M6T
597
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +50%
3660
Meizu M6T
2438
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A +35%
54776
Meizu M6T
40553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
57112
Meizu M6T
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI 7
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 32.9 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
Meizu M6T
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 May 2018
Release date June 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu M6T.

