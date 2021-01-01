Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Meizu MX6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- The phone is 2-years newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 295 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (603 against 396 nits)
- Supports 24W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+6)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|72.43%
|RGB color space
|93.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1554:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|MediaTek MT6797
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T880 MP4
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|780 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3060 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:57 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (480p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27.53 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|July 2016
|Release date
|June 2018
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 86 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.656 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.523 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Meizu MX6. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A.
