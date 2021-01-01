Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs Meizu MX6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (603 against 396 nits)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+6)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
Meizu MX6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 72.43%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1554:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
396 nits
Meizu MX6 +52%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Gray
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A +1%
72.92%
Meizu MX6
72.43%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Meizu MX6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek MT6797
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 10 (2 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 12 nanometers 20 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 660 MHz 780 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A
773
Meizu MX6 +105%
1588
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +22%
3660
Meizu MX6
2990
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A
54776
Meizu MX6 +65%
90634
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
57112
Meizu MX6
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 5 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:57 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6A
n/a
Meizu MX6
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6A
n/a
Meizu MX6
9:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6A
n/a
Meizu MX6
17:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27.53 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A +8%
77.8 dB
Meizu MX6
72 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2018 July 2016
Release date June 2018 September 2016
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Meizu MX6. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

