Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Meizu Note 8

Ксиаоми Редми 6А
VS
Мейзу Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Meizu Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Meizu Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 57K)
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • 36% higher pixel density (402 vs 295 PPI)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (442 against 396 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.45% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 80.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1554:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
396 nits
Note 8 +12%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A
72.92%
Note 8 +10%
80.37%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Meizu Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A
n/a
Note 8
269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A
n/a
Note 8
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A
54776
Note 8 +88%
102882
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
57112
Note 8 +133%
132975
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI 7.3
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 5 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:57 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
Note 8
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2018 October 2018
Release date June 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Redmi 6A
2. Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi 6A
3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A
4. Xiaomi Redmi Go and Redmi 6A
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Meizu Note 8
6. Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Meizu Note 8
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Meizu Note 8
8. Meizu X8 and Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish