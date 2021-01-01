Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Oppo Realme C3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- Weighs 50 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 57K)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 9.78% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (474 against 396 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|82.7%
|RGB color space
|93.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1554:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|7 GB
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:57 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2018
|February 2020
|Release date
|June 2018
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 86 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.656 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.523 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C3 is definitely a better buy.
