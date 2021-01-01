Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.