Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.