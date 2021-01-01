Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.