Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • 34% higher pixel density (295 vs 220 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
Galaxy A2 Core

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 68.92%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1554:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
396 nits
Galaxy A2 Core
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A +6%
72.92%
Galaxy A2 Core
68.92%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Samsung Galaxy A2 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A +8%
773
Galaxy A2 Core
716
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A +15%
54776
Galaxy A2 Core
47523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0
ROM MIUI 12 Android Go
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 2:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
Galaxy A2 Core
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 April 2019
Release date June 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 62 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg 0.53 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. It has a better display, software, and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

