Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.