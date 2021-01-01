Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Samsung Galaxy A31
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- Weighs 40 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (143K versus 57K)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.95 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (626 against 396 nits)
- 39% higher pixel density (411 vs 295 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 11.98% more screen real estate
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
42
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|93.8%
|96.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|238 Hz
|Response time
|29 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|1554:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
54776
Galaxy A31 +102%
110528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57112
Galaxy A31 +151%
143440
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|7 GB
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:57 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
35:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 86 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.656 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.523 W/kg
|1.68 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.
