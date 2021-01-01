Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs Galaxy J2 Core (2020) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Ксиаоми Редми 6А
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Core (2020)
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020), which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (398 against 334 nits)
  • 34% higher pixel density (295 vs 220 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.05% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 72.92% 66.87%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1554:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A +19%
398 nits
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
334 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 6A +9%
72.92%
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
66.87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 Android Go
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital No
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 April 2020
Release date June 2018 June 2020
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. It has a better performance, software, and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Redmi 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Redmi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Redmi 7A
4. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Oppo Realme C3
5. Xiaomi Redmi 6A or Oppo A3s
6. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) or J5 Prime
7. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) or J2 Prime
8. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) or Xiaomi Redmi Go

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish