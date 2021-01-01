Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
- 34% higher pixel density (295 vs 220 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 6.92% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|72.92%
|66%
|RGB color space
|93.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1554:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|1.5 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|733 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|-
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A +54%
775
503
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +134%
3622
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
59585
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|TouchWiz UX
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:57 hr
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2576 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2018
|October 2016
|Release date
|June 2018
|November 2016
|Launch price
|~ 86 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.656 W/kg
|0.53 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.523 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is definitely a better buy.
