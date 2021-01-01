Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Samsung Galaxy J4
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 267 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Weighs 30 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|72.92%
|71.2%
|RGB color space
|93.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1554:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:57 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|276 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2018
|May 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 86 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.656 W/kg
|0.356 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.523 W/kg
|1.492 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. It has a better performance, software, and design.
