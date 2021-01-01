Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs Galaxy J5 Prime – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2400 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Fingerprint scanner

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 72.92% 69.67%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1554:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A
398 nits
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 6A +5%
72.92%
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A +29%
775
Galaxy J5 Prime
599
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +104%
3622
Galaxy J5 Prime
1777
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 12 TouchWiz UI
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2400 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 September 2016
Release date June 2018 September 2016
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg 0.421 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg 0.826 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is definitely a better buy.

