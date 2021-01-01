Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Redmi 4A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (396 against 347 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
- Weighs 13.5 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|296 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|69%
|RGB color space
|93.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1554:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Gold, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 6.0.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 10
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3120 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:57 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2018
|November 2016
|Release date
|June 2018
|February 2017
|Launch price
|~ 86 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.656 W/kg
|0.525 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.523 W/kg
|1.181 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is definitely a better buy.
