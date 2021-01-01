Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.