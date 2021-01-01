Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 6A vs Redmi 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6A (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 12, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (396 against 356 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6A
vs
Redmi 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% 72.92%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8% 94.3%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 31 ms
Contrast 1554:1 704:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6A +11%
396 nits
Redmi 6
356 nits
Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6A
72.92%
Redmi 6
72.92%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Xiaomi Redmi 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6A
773
Redmi 6 +5%
814
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6A +2%
3660
Redmi 6
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6A
54776
Redmi 6 +36%
74599
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 6A
57112
Redmi 6
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 7 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:57 hr 3:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1936
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6A
77.8 dB
Redmi 6
77.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 June 2018
Release date June 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 86 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 6.

