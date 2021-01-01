Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Huawei Honor 8A 2020
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 107K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.63% more screen real estate
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 265 and 177 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A 2020
- Modern USB Type-C port
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Weighs 30 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.83%
|79.2%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25.1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|987:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +50%
265
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +2%
1013
994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +13%
121387
107373
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|7
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|May 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.251 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8A 2020. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7.
