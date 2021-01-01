Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Honor 8A 2020 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Huawei Honor 8A 2020

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 107K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.63% more screen real estate
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 265 and 177 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A 2020
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Honor 8A 2020

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.83% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
441 nits
Honor 8A 2020
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7 +10%
86.83%
Honor 8A 2020
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Huawei Honor 8A 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +50%
265
Honor 8A 2020
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +2%
1013
Honor 8A 2020
994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +13%
121387
Honor 8A 2020
107373

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.4 dB
Honor 8A 2020
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8A 2020. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7.

