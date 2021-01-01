Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Honor 8C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Huawei Honor 8C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.42% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 81.41%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 8.2
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 7. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8C.

