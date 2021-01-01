Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.