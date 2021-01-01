Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Ксиаоми Редми 7
VS
Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (129K versus 113K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 325 and 261 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98%
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 25.1 ms 39 ms
Contrast 987:1 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
433 nits
P Smart (2019)
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +4%
86.83%
P Smart (2019)
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7
261
P Smart (2019) +25%
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7
1013
P Smart (2019) +31%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7
97325
P Smart (2019) +41%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7
113249
P Smart (2019) +15%
129794
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 8 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7
n/a
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7
n/a
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7
n/a
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.8 dB
P Smart (2019) +5%
87 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 December 2018
Release date May 2019 December 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart (2019). But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8A or Redmi 7
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Redmi 7
4. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi 7
5. Huawei P Smart 2020 or Xiaomi Redmi 7
6. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Huawei P Smart (2019)
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei P Smart (2019)
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei P Smart (2019)
9. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Huawei P Smart (2019)
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Huawei P Smart (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish