Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 6.11% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (475 against 433 nits)
- Weighs 35 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.83%
|80.72%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|100 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|25.1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|987:1
|1035:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|8 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|March 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.251 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P20 Lite. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7.
