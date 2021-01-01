Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Huawei P40 Lite E
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 121K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 265 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.83%
|82.4%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25.1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|987:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
265
P40 Lite E +24%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1013
P40 Lite E +31%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
121387
P40 Lite E +39%
169152
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|May 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.251 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite E is definitely a better buy.
