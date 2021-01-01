Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (113K versus 73K)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Thinner bezels – 8.73% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 261 and 163 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (584 against 433 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.62 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.1%
PWM 100 Hz 1000 Hz
Response time 25.1 ms 22 ms
Contrast 987:1 955:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
433 nits
Y5 (2019) +35%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +11%
86.83%
Y5 (2019)
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +60%
261
Y5 (2019)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +88%
1013
Y5 (2019)
540
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7 +74%
97325
Y5 (2019)
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +53%
113249
Y5 (2019)
73988
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 8 GB 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7 +2%
82.8 dB
Y5 (2019)
81.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2019
Release date May 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 7. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
