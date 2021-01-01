Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Huawei Y6p
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 93K)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Thinner bezels – 5.53% more screen real estate
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 265 and 135 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (538 against 441 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
53
Value for money
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.83%
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|94.4%
|PWM
|100 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|25.1 ms
|25.4 ms
|Contrast
|987:1
|1444:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +96%
265
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +110%
1013
483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +29%
121387
93824
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|8 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|May 2020
|Release date
|May 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.251 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y6p. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7.
