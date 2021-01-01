Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Infinix Note 10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 44% higher pixel density (387 vs 269 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (472 against 438 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.83%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25.1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|987:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|XOS 7.6
|OS size
|8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 70 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|6000 x 4000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|May 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 138 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.251 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
