Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.